Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

