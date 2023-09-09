Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 3M reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.46.

NYSE:PFG opened at $75.38 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

