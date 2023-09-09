Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of IPDN opened at $2.69 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 197.78% and a negative net margin of 59.36%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
