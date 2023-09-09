Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $28,458.43 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,458.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,740.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pulmonx alerts:

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $12,479.36.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 40.65% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,326,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 242,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,103,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after buying an additional 205,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pulmonx by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 296,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LUNG

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.