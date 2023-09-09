Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Booking worth $388,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Booking by 1,687.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,143.10 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,997.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,739.90.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $12,420,199. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

