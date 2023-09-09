Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Quanex Building Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NX

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

NX opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,767.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $713,333.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,697.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $727,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,767.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,117. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.