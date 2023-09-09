Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $248.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Argus from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.27.

NYSE:PWR opened at $206.47 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

