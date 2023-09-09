Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 19,645 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 113.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

