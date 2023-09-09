Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.5% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3 %

Citigroup stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.