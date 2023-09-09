Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 125,734 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

