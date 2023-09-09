Rational Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,812 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $407,956,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

