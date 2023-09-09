Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2,516.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

MCD stock opened at $279.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.40. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

