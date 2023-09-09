Rational Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 77,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,271,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,472,000 after purchasing an additional 396,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $196.52 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $198.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.80. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $167,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,828 shares of company stock worth $29,252,543. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

