Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,144,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $830.69 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $772.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

