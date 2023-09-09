Rational Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,705 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

VLO stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day moving average is $123.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.69.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

