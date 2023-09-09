Rational Advisors LLC Sells 2,897 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $551.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

