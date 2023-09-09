Rational Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

