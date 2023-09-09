RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Director Steven H. Kaplan Sells 2,500 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $598,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $241.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.39. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.11. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $387.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth $741,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,202,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,740 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

