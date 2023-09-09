Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Shares of Real Good Food stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Real Good Food had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Real Good Food will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

In other news, major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $61,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,355 shares in the company, valued at $947,103.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 232,109 shares of company stock worth $990,763 over the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Real Good Food by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the second quarter worth $83,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 71.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 24.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Featured Stories

