Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

