Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.71

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.71 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.32). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32), with a volume of 21,055 shares changing hands.

Redx Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of £83.73 million, a PE ratio of -277.78 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.94.

About Redx Pharma

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

