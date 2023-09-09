Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Down 43.4 %

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

