Reviewing Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

Hannover Rück and RenaissanceRe are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Hannover Rück shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hannover Rück pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hannover Rück pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RenaissanceRe pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannover Rück 2 0 0 0 1.00 RenaissanceRe 1 1 5 0 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hannover Rück and RenaissanceRe, as provided by MarketBeat.

RenaissanceRe has a consensus price target of $230.71, indicating a potential upside of 17.26%. Given RenaissanceRe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Hannover Rück.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hannover Rück and RenaissanceRe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A $7.97 27.20 RenaissanceRe $5.06 billion 1.99 -$1.06 billion $8.00 24.59

Hannover Rück has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RenaissanceRe. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannover Rück, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hannover Rück and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A RenaissanceRe 5.60% 14.22% 1.91%

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Hannover Rück on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group and individual retirement and lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE operates as a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. It also invests in and manages funds. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

