Reviewing Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) & Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF)

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) and Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Robert Half and Hire Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half $7.24 billion 1.08 $657.92 million $5.04 14.52 Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Robert Half has higher revenue and earnings than Hire Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.6% of Robert Half shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Robert Half shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Robert Half and Hire Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half 2 5 1 0 1.88 Hire Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Robert Half presently has a consensus target price of $71.22, suggesting a potential downside of 2.70%. Given Robert Half’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Robert Half is more favorable than Hire Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Robert Half and Hire Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half 7.84% 34.51% 18.29% Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Robert Half beats Hire Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc. provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support. This segment markets its services to clients and employment candidates through both national and local advertising activities, including radio, digital advertising, job boards, alliance partners, and events. The Permanent Placement Talent Solutions segment engages in the placement of full-time accounting, finance, and tax and accounting operations personnel. The Protiviti segment offers consulting services in the areas of internal audit, technology consulting, risk and compliance consulting, digital transformation, legal consulting, and business performance improvement. The company offers it services under the Robert Half brand name. The company was formerly known as Robert Half International Inc. and changed its name to Robert Half Inc. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Hire Technologies

Hire Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers full-time, part-time, and temporary staffing solutions in light-industrial, waste management, and health care sectors. It also provides on-occurrence permanent placement and recurring contract placement services; market intelligence, insight into technology trends, salary surveys, and broader career counselling services; executive search services to construction and real estate industries; and HR consulting services. In addition, the company engages in building a network of staffing, IT, and HR consulting companies. Hire Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

