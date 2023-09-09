Reviewing Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) & Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF)

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) and Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Smith-Midland and Imerys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith-Midland 0 0 0 0 N/A Imerys 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith-Midland $50.13 million 1.99 $800,000.00 $0.19 100.06 Imerys N/A N/A N/A C$3.23 11.47

This table compares Smith-Midland and Imerys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Smith-Midland has higher revenue and earnings than Imerys. Imerys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith-Midland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Smith-Midland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Imerys shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Smith-Midland shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith-Midland and Imerys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith-Midland 1.90% 3.03% 1.82% Imerys N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Smith-Midland beats Imerys on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations. The company also provides Easi-Set utility vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels to absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms, an erosion control module for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding. In addition, it licenses its proprietary products in the United States, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Mexico, New Zealand, and Trinidad. The company markets its products through in-house sales force and independent sales representatives to contractors performing public and private construction contracts, such as construction of commercial buildings, public and private roads and highways, airports, and municipal utilities; and federal, state, and local transportation authorities. Smith-Midland Corporation was founded in 1960 and is based in Midland, Virginia.

About Imerys

Imerys S.A. provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates through Performance Minerals and High Temperature Materials and Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating; and adhesives and sealants. In addition, the company offers minerals for technical ceramics and traditional ceramics comprising floor and wall tiles, large slabs, sanitaryware, and tableware; and components for the production of high purity silicon metal for used to manufacture aluminum alloys, electronics, and solar panels, as well as for construction industry, such as insulation ceiling tiles. Further, it provides functional additives for plastics and thermoset for use in construction and infrastructure industries; fillers and coatings for board and packaging applications; filtration agents for liquids and blood plasma; and graphite and carbon-based solutions for lithium-ion and alkaline batteries, polymers, fuel cells, carbon brushes, and others. Additionally, the company offers refractory minerals and solutions for high-temperature processes; alumina and zirconia for abrasives; and high-performance binders for dry mix mortars and floor screeds in the construction industry. It serves automotive and transportation, consumer and health care, energy and electronics, industry and equipment, iron, and steel industries. The company was incorporated in 1880 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Imerys S.A. is a subsidiary of Belgian Securities BV.

