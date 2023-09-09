Reviewing VinFast Auto (VFS) & Its Peers

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 676 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare VinFast Auto to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -57.30% -66.05% -1.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VinFast Auto and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 111 576 838 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 44.23%. Given VinFast Auto’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VinFast Auto and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 95.28 VinFast Auto Competitors $1.30 billion $29.88 million 52.11

VinFast Auto’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

