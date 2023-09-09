RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RH from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $327.38.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Stock Down 15.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

RH stock opened at $310.94 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $1,310,470. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in RH by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,133,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.