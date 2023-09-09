RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $138.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

