RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Sells 133 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.2% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 141.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,670,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,594,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.