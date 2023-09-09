RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Sells 3,251 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 19.8% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

