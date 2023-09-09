Robin A. Frew Sells 776,825 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

