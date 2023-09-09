Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,164 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Roku by 980.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Roku Trading Down 0.2 %

ROKU stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,430 shares of company stock worth $1,487,351. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.