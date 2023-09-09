Royal Bank of Canada Cuts American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $168.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.29.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $308,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,840 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

