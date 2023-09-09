Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $124.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

NYSE CPK opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $105.01 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

In related news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

