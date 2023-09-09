Royal Bank of Canada Cuts NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $89.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.90.

NYSE NEE opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $65.36 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

