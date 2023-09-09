Royal Bank of Canada Increases Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $68.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.80.

SKY opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.71. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $464.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,295,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,295,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

