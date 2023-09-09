Royal Bank of Canada Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $101.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.83.

NYSE DUK opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.45. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

