Royal Bank of Canada Trims Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Target Price to $45.00

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $237.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

