Royal Bank of Canada Trims Spire (NYSE:SR) Target Price to $66.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Spire Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SR opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Spire has a 12 month low of $57.28 and a 12 month high of $75.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,953. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,953. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,100 shares of company stock worth $450,592 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 817.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

