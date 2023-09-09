S Squared Technology LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

S Squared Technology LLC lowered its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies makes up approximately 2.7% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Napco Security Technologies worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 516,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

NSSC opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

