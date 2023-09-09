S Squared Technology LLC Makes New Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000. Chegg comprises approximately 2.3% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.20% of Chegg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Chegg by 80.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Chegg by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.62.

Chegg Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CHGG opened at $10.20 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $182.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

