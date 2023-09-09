S Squared Technology LLC Purchases New Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. Credo Technology Group makes up approximately 2.2% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.27% of Credo Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $658,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,092,620.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $658,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,806,713 shares of company stock valued at $31,204,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 4.5 %

CRDO stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.37 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Articles

