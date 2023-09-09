S Squared Technology LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

S Squared Technology LLC trimmed its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Asure Software accounts for approximately 7.3% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Asure Software worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Asure Software in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Asure Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $11.56 on Friday. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

