S Squared Technology LLC Sells 73,831 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

S Squared Technology LLC cut its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,831 shares during the quarter. Grid Dynamics makes up approximately 2.3% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.46% of Grid Dynamics worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 49.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

GDYN stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.03 million, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.36 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

