Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Ossiam’s 9th Largest Position

Ossiam lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,138 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 2.3% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ossiam owned 0.06% of Salesforce worth $112,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $224.80 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $218.73 billion, a PE ratio of 141.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.13.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.