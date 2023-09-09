Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 3.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $39,956,000,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $3,325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,876,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,746,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $224.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $218.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

