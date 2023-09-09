Santa Monica Partners LP Sells 8,200 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Santa Monica Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Balchem comprises 20.8% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Santa Monica Partners LP owned approximately 0.63% of Balchem worth $25,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Balchem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Balchem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Balchem by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

BCPC opened at $131.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.43. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

