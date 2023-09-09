Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Trimmed by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.