Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20-7.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.20 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.20-$7.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.00.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $123.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Quarry LP grew its stake in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 511.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

