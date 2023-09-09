Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $204.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.63. Seagen has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $210.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $99,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,970,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,275. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

